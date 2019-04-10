Dolly Parton's new podcast called, Dolly Parton's America, will debut this fall with brand new interviews recounting Parton's own personal history and musical influences.

New York Public Radio podcast group WNYC studios creates a picture of "a legend at the crossroads of America's culture wars."

The podcast is a 9-part journey hosted by Christine de Carvalho and Jad Abumrad, creator of "Radiolab" and "More Perfect."

The podcast will discuss a variety of topics from American culture to history and of course Parton's personal favorite: music.

The first episode of the podcast will be available on Oct. 15.

