If you're saying to yourself right now "It just isn't Christmas without Dolly," we've got just the answer!

The story about Dolly Parton's humble Sevier County upbringing, Coat of Many Colors, and its next installment, Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love, will air in the days following Christmas.

Coat of Many Colors airs again on Channel 10 at 8 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2019. Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love will re-air on Dec. 27, 2019 at 8 p.m.

The Coat of Many Colors movie takes its name from her song of the same title, which she wrote as a young musician looking back at her childhood. Parton's mother made the coat for Parton out of rags. Her mother compared it to the biblical Joseph's coat.

It was released in December 2015.

Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love is the story of the Partons facing a devastating event that challenges their will and determination. The family is drawn closer together after experiencing a Christmas miracle.

It originally premiered on NBC nationwide in November 2016.

The movie is also available for purchase so you can watch it year-round!

