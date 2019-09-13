Dolly Parton will be giving people a special behind the scenes look at her exhibit currently on display at the Grand Ole Opry on Friday.

The 'Dolly: My Opry Memories' exhibit celebrates her 50th anniversary as a member of the Opry in Nashville and features two dozen of her most famous costumes.

It will be on display from Sept. 3 to Oct. 31.

On Friday, Sept. 13, Dolly will be hosting a behind the scenes look live on her website dollyparton.com at 10:20 EDT/9:20 CDT.

The panel discussion will feature Dolly's creative director Steve Summers and production manager Rebecca Seaver.

The Opry will also celebrate "Dolly Week' soon with several performances during the week of Oct. 10. It will be leading up to her 50th-anniversary performance on the Opry stage on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Tickets went on sale for that back in November.

She's teaming up with MusiCares and Omaze to give one lucky winner the chance of a lifetime.

The website said you’ll enjoy a backstage tour, exclusive passes to the exhibit “Dolly: My Opry Memories” and even have your own private dressing room, which is where Dolly will meet you to chat and take a picture. Then, you’ll watch Dolly’s knock-your-socks-off anniversary performance from the best spot in the house. Flights and stay at the Gaylord Opryland Resort included.

You And A Friend Will:

Be Dolly Parton’s VIP guest at the Grand Ole Opry to celebrate her 50th anniversary as a member

Meet Dolly in your very own dressing room for a picture and watch her highly anticipated, sold-out October 12 performance from side stage or premium seats (your choice)

Score a private backstage tour of the Opry House and passes to the exclusive exhibit “Dolly: My Opry Memories”

Be flown out to Nashville and put up a the Gaylord Opryland Resort

Click here to enter for a chance to win. The deadline to enter is Sept. 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT and the winner will be announced on or around Oct. 9.

