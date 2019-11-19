PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Taking your family to Dollywood just got more affordable, if you have a child in pre-K.

The park now has a new "Pre-K Imagination Season Pass."

It allows children born in 2015 and 2016 to visit Dollywood for free all season long, including this Christmas.

The special season pass allows kids to enjoy and explore Dollywood for free.

Dollywood

Step 1: Register

Register your child online for their free "Pre-K Imagination Season Pass" before Jan. 5, 2020. If you want to buy a season pass for yourself, you'll want to do that before prices go up on Jan. 5, too.

►Click here to register

Step 2: Activate

After you register online, bring your child to the Dollywood front gate with a photo copy of their birth certificate or passport to confirm their birth year in order to process their pass.

Step 3: Play

After you process your free "Pre-K Imagination Season Pass", your child can visit the rest of the 2019 season and all of the 2020 season – yes, for free.

Again, the deadline to register your child is Jan. 5, 2020.

"This special 35th Anniversary offer is inspired by Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library that introduces young children to the joy of learning through books."

Imagination Library gives a free book per month to eligible children from birth to age 5. The goal is to get every child exposed to reading early.

