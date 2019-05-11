PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — It's beginning to look a lot like a Dollywood Christmas!

Dollywood wasted no time transforming their Great Pumpkin LumiNights into a Winter Wonderland.

Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas will begin Nov. 9 and go through Jan. 4 with millions of sparkling lights and a massive 50-foot tree.

Every 30 minutes, The Plaza at Wilderness Pass will come to life with holiday hit favorites and a twinkling light show.

This year, visitors can explore one of Dollywood's newest frozen adventures: Glacier Ridge.

If visitors enter Glacier Ridge through the 130-foot long tunnel Arctic Passage (Timber Canyon), they will be greeted by polar bears.

Guests who choose to enter Glacier Ridge through Craftman's Valley will run into their colorful northern lights display.

After checking out the enchanted lights displays, there are plenty of Christmas shows to check out, holiday meals to indulge on and of course a meet-and-greet with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and his friends.

"It’s my hope that the people who come experience my Dollywood at Christmas make those same sweet memories they’ll be able to share forever," said Dolly Parton in a release. "I also hope we’re able to help them start some brand new Christmas traditions right here!”

