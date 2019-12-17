PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The Christmas season is in full force at Dollywood.

The park's Smoky Mountain Christmas brings millions of sparkling lights and a 50-foot Christmas tree.

Visitors can also enjoy Christmas shows, try some holiday meals and meet Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer and his friends.

Every 30 minutes, The Plaza at Wilderness Pass will come to life with holiday hit favorites and a twinkling light show.

Park-goers can enter Glacier Ridge through the 130-foot long tunnel Arctic Passage (Timber Canyon), they will be greeted by polar bears. Guests who choose to enter Glacier Ridge through Craftman's Valley will run into their colorful northern lights display.

The event runs through Jan. 4 when the park closes for the season. Every year Dollywood closes it's doors to work on repairs, maintenance, re-organize shows for the new year and host talent auditions.

Dollywood reopens on March 14.

If you're looking a for Christmas gift, season passes for 2020 are already available and, if purchased before Jan. 4, can be used to attend Smoky Mountain Christmas this season!

