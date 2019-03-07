KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — You've likely heard about the giant Dolly Parton puppet that graced Gay Street at the Knox PrideFest Parade last month and how it sold for $555 on eBay last week.

There were 20 bids made on the puppet and the proceeds were to go to Cattywampus Puppet Council, a Knoxville-based arts nonprofit, to benefit their community-based arts programming which primarily serves youth.

Well, the group posted on Facebook Tuesday night that the community member who purchased the puppet donated it back to them!

Giant Dolly Parton Parade Puppet for sale on eBay

John North - WBIR

The nonprofit said the lucky bidder told them they believe in the power of Cattywampus's work and wanted that work to continue.

"We want this too but after losing our studio space and struggling to raise the funds needed to sustain Cattywampus, we need our community’s support now more than ever," the post said. " If you also appreciate the magic of giant puppets and parades, the value of youth-arts programming, the importance of theater and play in raising joy and power in our communities, please consider making a one time or monthly donation to Cattywampus today!"

If you'd like to donate to Cattywampus Puppet Council, click here.