NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Grand Ole Opry will celebrate 50 years of Dolly Parton performances this fall.

Two dozen of her most famous costumes will be on display from Sept. 3 to Oct. 31, according to its website.

"Every sequin tells a story and to celebrate Dolly Parton's 50th Opry Anniversary, we're sharing hers with a limited-time exhibit — 'Dolly: My Opry Memories', the Opry wrote on Facebook.

Parton was inducted into the Opry on Jan. 4, 1969.

Her outfits and accessories that were on the Opry stage can be seen in the exhibit in Studio A. You'll also be able to discover the world of Dolly, see exclusive interviews, performances, and her Opry moments.

Parton tweeted about the exhibit and said she's honored to be a part of it.

The Opry will also celebrate "Dolly Week' with several performances during the week of Oct. 10. It will be leading up to her 50th-anniversary performance on the Opry stage on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. Tickets went on sale for that in November.

Tickets and packages are available starting Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 11 a.m. eastern.

