Need more Dolly? | Box set released featuring 35 hours of Dolly Parton

Dolly: The Ultimate Collection includes 19 DVDs with episodes from Dolly's appearances on television, with exclusive interviews with other stars.

Nobody can ever have enough Dolly Parton content in their life. However, 35 hours can get close.

Dolly Parton announced a new box set Friday with over 35 hours of concerts, TV shows, interviews and other kinds of Dolly Parton media. The set includes 19 DVDs with some of her favorite moments throughout her career, according to a post on her Twitter.

"This is the first time that I've been able to put my whole life in one package," Dolly Parton said, according to a post on Time Life's Twitter page, the company that helped make the box set. "You name it, we did it!"

The set includes her appearances in the 1960s, her variety shows in the 1970s and 1980s, concerts, interviews, television appearances, collaborations with friends and other kinds of content. The set is meant to take viewers on a journey throughout Dolly Parton's career.

A set of 19 DVDs costs $200 online. Another set, with 11 DVDs costs $100.