PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — If you're excited about Dolly Parton's Heartstrings premiere, you're in luck!

Netflix is allowing 500 lucky guests to attend the red carpet during Dolly Parton's Heartstrings Premiere at Dollywood Tuesday evening.

Starting at 4 p.m., 500 lanyards will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For your chance to attend the red carpet, guests should come to the main parking area at Dollywood and lanyards will be available at the front gate.

Once you get a lanyard, guests will be allowed access to the viewing area of the red carpet, where Dolly Parton will be walking the red carpet herself.

The lanyard does not include entrance into the Showstreet Palace Theatre.

