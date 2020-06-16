New Dolly book will delve into 60 years of songwriting

It will also include rare photos and memorabilia from Dolly and she'll share the stories behind the lyrics.

You can delve into the creative mind of Dolly Parton in a new book all about her songwriting.

Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics will be released on Nov. 17. According to the book's description, it's Dolly's first-ever book of lyrics.

