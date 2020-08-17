New Nashville mural honors Dolly Parton's support of Black Lives Matter

"Of course Black Lives Matter," Parton said “I think that everybody needs to express themselves however they feel they have to. I’m not out, like I said, I’m not out here to tell you what to do. I don’t want you to tell me what to do, but I just do what my heart tells me to do. I ask God to direct me and lead me, and if I’ve got his direction I don’t have to worry too much about anything else. But I do understand people are having to make themselves known and felt and seen. And of course Black Lives Matter. Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter? No! Everybody matters," Parton said in a video clip posted by billboard.