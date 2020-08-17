New Nashville mural honors Dolly Parton's support of Black Lives Matter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A new mural in East Nashville honors country legend and Tennessee native Dolly Parton and her support of Black Lives Matter.
The mural is featured outside The 5 Spot on Forrest Avenue. It features a colorful image of the East Tennessee native, along with a recent quote in which she voiced her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Parton recently spoke out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement during an interview with Billboard.
"Of course Black Lives Matter," Parton said “I think that everybody needs to express themselves however they feel they have to. I’m not out, like I said, I’m not out here to tell you what to do. I don’t want you to tell me what to do, but I just do what my heart tells me to do. I ask God to direct me and lead me, and if I’ve got his direction I don’t have to worry too much about anything else. But I do understand people are having to make themselves known and felt and seen. And of course Black Lives Matter. Do we think our little white asses are the only ones that matter? No! Everybody matters," Parton said in a video clip posted by billboard.
The performer's comments come after civil unrest across the country following the death of George Floyd.
Just two years ago, Parton received both praise and backlash for renaming her Stampede dinner attraction in Pigeon Forge by taking the "Dixie" out of Dixie Stampede.
The interview with the star was shared the same day she announced plans to release her first Christmas album in 30 years in October.