PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas has been nominated as one of the best theme park holiday events in the U.S. in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice travel awards.

As of Nov. 6, Dollywood's event had quickly risen to the top of the rankings out of 20 others but it will need support until the beginning of December if it wants to stay there.

People can vote for their favorite event here. Voting will continue until Monday, Dec. 3 at noon. The winners will be unveiled on Friday, Dec. 13.

Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas will begin Nov. 9 and go through Jan. 4 with millions of sparkling lights and a massive 50-foot tree.

Vote - Smoky Mountain Christmas at Dollywood - Best Theme Park Holiday Event Nominee: 2019 10Best Readers' Choice Travel Awards Best Theme Park Holiday Event Celebrate the season Dolly Parton-style at a Smoky Mountain Christmas in Dollywood. In addition to the Smokies' most spectacular lights display, festivities include a live stage performance, nightly lights parade, It's a Wonderful Life stage show and meet-and-greets with Rudolph and his friends.

Every 30 minutes, The Plaza at Wilderness Pass will come to life with holiday hit favorites and a twinkling light show.

This year, visitors can explore one of Dollywood's newest frozen adventures: Glacier Ridge.

If visitors enter Glacier Ridge through the 130-foot long tunnel Arctic Passage (Timber Canyon), they will be greeted by polar bears.

Guests who choose to enter Glacier Ridge through Craftman's Valley will run into their colorful northern lights display.

RELATED: Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas begins this weekend

Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas

Dollywood

RELATED: It's (already) beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Dollywood

RELATED: Dollywood to be setting of new Hallmark Channel Christmas movie