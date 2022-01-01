Drew Alexander, son of former Sen. Lamar Alexander, dead at 52

Alexander's family will hold a private service for him in Walland, Tennessee. His family is asking for donations to Second Harvest Food Bank in lieu of flowers.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Drew Alexander, son of retired U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander, has died at age 52. In his obituary, Alexander's family said he died following a short illness on Friday, Dec. 31.

Alexander was a classically trained guitarist who worked in Nashville for Curb Records, eventually leading the company's publishing division. In 2017, he stepped down from his role as director of publishing to found his own company, Blair Branch Music.

"Drew helped many artists and songwriters get their start in Nashville and had many friends in the music industry," his family said in his obituary. "Over the years he hosted small groups of songwriters and artists, including Lee Brice, Bill Anderson, Kyle Jacobs, Billy Montana, Kelsea Ballerini and many others, at writing retreats at his family’s home at Blackberry Farm in East Tennessee, at Evins Mill in Middle Tennessee, and at Bending Lake in Canada."

His family said he was an active community volunteer, working with several Nashville organizations such as Second Harvest Food Bank, Nashville Rescue Mission, and Room at the Inn.

"Drew's motto was 'give more than you can take.' When he wasn't on the phone raising money for the needy he often could be found serving lunch at homeless shelters," his family said in his obituary.

Alexander also served on several boards, including The Recording Academy, Belmont School of Music, and others. He also was active as a member of the Country Music Association, Gospel Music Association, Downtown Nashville Rotary Club, and other organizations.

Alexander's family said he loved his daughters, friends, watching sports, and was a big Tennessee Vol football and basketball fan.

Alexander is survived by his two daughters, Lauren Blair Alexander and Helen Victoria Alexander, his parents Lamar and Honey Alexander, his two sisters, his brother, and his seven nieces and nephews.

"The Alexander family wishes to express our thanks to Drew’s friends Bruce Phillips and Hal Hardin for their many kindnesses to him," his family said.

The family will hold a private graveside service at Hesse Creek Chapel in Walland, Tenn., with his uncle Rev. William J. Carl officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Nashville.