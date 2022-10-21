Homecoming: The Story of Kin Takahashi

Example video title will go here for this video

In 1889, the origin of American football in East Tennessee rested in the hands of a young unassuming student from Japan.

Kin Takahashi was on a mission of creating the region's first football team.

In 1888, his dorm room desk served as a drawing board for what would eventually become East Tennessee's most sacred tradition.

His task at hand required dozens of grains of corn, nimble fingers and unwavering concentration.

During fall nights in the late 1880s at Maryville College, one student could be found hunched over in his dorm room.

One of those ideas came a short while after Takahashi arrived on campus.

"He was well-loved on campus," Lundell said. "He was a student that got along with everybody and was someone who I think was very clear in getting ideas across.”

Tenacious, determined and hungry for human connection, Takahashi learned the language quickly and had no problem making friends.

"For someone of his background, being a Christian was not acceptable," Lundell explained. "That was not only against their religion; it was also against their culture and against everything it meant to be from their family."

Takahashi would soon become all too familiar with the task of bartering. His family cut off all financial support when they discovered he had embraced Christianity in America.

Lundell recalled a story in which he had just arrived in town and went searching for eggs to make breakfast. "He was trying to communicate with the farmer and basically did what we call the chicken dance in order to get the farmer to know he wanted to barter some stuff that he had for some eggs," she chuckled.

"Even in the pre-Civil War days, Maryville College had some Black students and had some Native American students, and in the late 19th century had some Arabic and Asian students, including Kin Takahashi," Neely explained.

That inclusive environment on campus was largely due to Isaac Anderson, the founder of the college, Neely said.

Although a diverse student body was a rare sighting at a college campus during the 19th century, Takahashi was one of several students of color at Maryville College.

"Even though he was not from here, he was not a Southern student, he was not an American, he really fit in here and he loved it here," Amy Lundell, an archivist at Maryville College said.

Being the first Japanese student at Maryville College, the young man was breaking barriers from the moment he stepped onto campus.

“He heard that this was one college in America that would accept Japanese students," explained Jack Neely, historian and executive director of the Knoxville History Project. "That in itself is remarkable; Maryville College had an unusual attitude toward the world in the 19th century."

He arrived at Maryville College after spending two years in San Francisco.

Kin Takahashi left his small Japanese hometown of Yamaguchi Prefecture in 1886. The 17-year-old left his family and came to America in search of new opportunities.

First Down :

Takahashi discovered football during his first two years in America. He fell in love with the up-and-coming sport while attending school in San Francisco.

After arriving at Maryville College in 1888, he used his knowledge of the game and his wanting to get involved on campus to bring his idea to life.

"The first person ever to carry a football in East Tennessee and the Knoxville-Maryville area was Kin Takahashi," Neely explained. "A lot of people are puzzled that anything as popular as football even had an origin.”

Takahashi created, coached and played for the first football in East Tennessee.

According to Dr. Aaron Astor, an associate professor of history at Maryville College, Takahashi introduced a specific style of the game.

He used corn kernels to plan various plays and moves for the team.

"He was described as having catlike agility, designing these plays and really bringing creativity to the game," Astor explained.

At 5’2” and roughly 120 pounds, Takahashi did not have the physique of today’s average quarterback. What he lacked in size, he made up for with perhaps questionable strategies on the field.

"He was small, but he was fast," Lundell said. "He was known for running around the field like a horse in order to get the other team confused about what they were supposed to be doing."

That move quickly earned Takahashi a nickname on the field. He would eventually embrace being known as, "Kentucky Hossie."

With skepticism still high around the new sport, recruiting players for East Tennessee's first football team took some convincing.

At the time, football was considered a Northern Yankees sport.

"We didn't have football in East Tennessee in the 1880s," Neely explained. "We had baseball, we had horse racing, we had boxing, we had a few other things."

A dose of curiosity and Takahashi's strong personality seemed to overcome any major obstacles when recruiting players.

“I think they were all just a bunch of people who probably don't look like football players. They're students mainly, and they said, 'Gosh, here's this new sport. Do you want to try it? Sure, why not?'" Neely said.

Once the team was formed and players could practice and scrimmage, a new problem came to the forefront: “The problem with founding the first football team in our region is who do you play against?" Neely questioned.

According to Lundell, details surrounding the first game are unclear. However, it likely took place between two groups on campus.

The University of Tennessee formed its first football team shortly after Maryville College did, and sure enough, the two faced off in 1892.

"From what I understand, we played well, but we did not do well. I think we lost pretty badly," Lundell admitted with a chuckle.

Although UT was slower to adopt football, once the team formed the university recruited more players who also happened to be bigger in size than those at Maryville College.

Even so, Maryville was able to pull off some wins and even got better as the years went by, according to Astor. The college defeated UT in 1903 and 1906.

"Later into the early 1900s, even after [Takahashi] left, the team was competing with the University of Alabama and Auburn and Georgia and Tennessee," Astor explained.

Takahashi coached and played at Maryville College through the 1895 football season, which took place the fall following his graduation. Although it's quite likely he also did so in 1896, Lundell said details on that year's program are unclear.

In 1915, the football team was named the Maryville College Highlanders. Almost immediately, the team adopted the nickname the "Scots" or "Scotties."

According to Lundell, the official name change may have occurred around 1968. The change was likely a coaching decision; by then, the team was the "Scots" in all but name.