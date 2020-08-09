Former Knox County Commissioner dies at 95

Mary "Bee" DeSelm was first elected to public office in the mid-'70s and served almost two decades as one of the first women on the county commission.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A female pioneer in Knox County politics died over the weekend at age 95.

Former Knoxville Mayor Victor Ashe knew her well and called DeSelm "independent" and "hard-working."

"She was one of those people who left their mark. She was there for the right reasons. Don't always agree with her but you knew she had thought it through, was honorable, and was not influenced by any special interests. Just by what she thought was best for the community," Ashe said.

The first woman elected mayor of Knoxville called Bee DeSelm a friend and a mentor.