KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The founder of Pal’s Sudden Service, Pal Barger, has died.

In 1956, Barger opened the first Pal’s restaurant in Kingsport. There are currently 30 locations.

Barger was 90 years old and had been in declining health, according to a post from Pal's Sudden Service.