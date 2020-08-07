Funeral services set for Charlie Daniels

Funeral services for Charlie Daniels will be held Friday at World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro. An open visitation will be held Thursday.

Daniels, a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry, passed away on Monday at Summit Medical Center from a hemorrhagic stroke. He was 83 years old.

An open visitation will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home, located at 2229 N. Mount Juliet Rd. in Mount Juliet.

Police said "local law enforcement Honor Guards will perform a casket watch throughout the visitation" during the event.

A patriotic-themed service will be held Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. outside the funeral home featuring Trace Adkins, Tracey Lawrence, Darryl Worley and others.

The event, which is open to the public, will feature honors from the military and an aircraft flyover.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department will be helping with security and traffic for the events.

"The public should anticipate increased traffic around the N. Mt. Juliet Road and Division Street intersections while the events are underway," police said in a statement on Tuesday.

The funeral service will be held Friday at 11 at World Outreach Church, 1921 State Highway 99, Murfreesboro. Police will escort the body of Daniels to and from the funeral service.

When not at their beloved ranch, Twin Pines, Charlie and Hazel Daniels spent most of their time touring with The Charlie Daniels Band across the country. A few months each year they would spend time at their Colorado home, where they enjoyed snowmobiling and dining with friends.

Daniels leaves behind his wife of nearly 56 years, Hazel Alexander Daniels, son Charles William Daniels, adopted grandchildren Evan Daniel Tubb and Ayala Grace Nowling, grandbuddies Taylor Corlew Jenkins and Bailey Wheeler, as well as The CDB family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carlton and LaRue Daniels.