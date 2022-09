Morgan Holbert turned her "Peace, Love Halls" artwork design into t-shirts that are now being sold online.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Halls High School senior Morgan Holbert is raising money for her school to support events like Special Olympics and Tuesday Night Lights.

She is also running for homecoming and has a goal of "walking the field in a pretty dress."

Morgan and her mother Angie Holbert are big advocates of Down Syndrome awareness in East Tennessee.