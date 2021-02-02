Knoxville Symphony Orchestra Music Director undergoing treatment for early-stage Hodgkin's lymphoma

KSO Music Director Aram Demirjian was diagnosed with early-stage Hodgkin's lymphoma, but officials said his prognosis was good.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The music director of the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra has been diagnosed with early-stage classic Hodgkin's Lymphoma, according to officials. They also said that the illness was found early, that Aram Demirjian's prognosis was good.

His treatment is expected to last around four months and will start in late September, officials said. He will be treated at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. It is where his wife works as a clinical research manager.

In between treatments, Demirjian will rest and recover with family nearby.

Before then, officials said he will conduct the season-opening concert, The Four Season, on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 at the Tennessee Theatre. He will continue appearing with KSO on a reduced schedule for the remainder of the year, as his treatment allows, according to officials.

Demirjian is expected to return to his full schedule in early 2022.

The full schedule of KSO programs including the Chamber Classics, Q Series, Concertmaster and Pops and their education, youth and wellness programs will continue as planned.

Resident conductor James Fellenbaum will substitute during the times Demirkian is undergoing treatment.