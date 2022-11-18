Brandon Gibson, Marble City Opera's beloved managing director, dies at 36

"He was a truly talented and wonderful human who brought so much joy to those around him through his beautiful voice, presence on stage, and written word."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville lost a beloved and powerful voice this week. The Marble City Opera said its managing director, Brandon Gibson, died Wednesday. He was 36.

"He was a truly talented and wonderful human who brought so much joy to those around him through his beautiful voice, presence on stage, and written word. Brandon was full of life and dedicated so much of his heart and soul into Marble City Opera and his other work in our community," the Marble City Opera said.

The opera said it will inform people when a date and time has been set for his funeral. In lieu of flowers, the opera is asking people to donate to a memorial fund at this link to help cover the costs of his funeral.

As of noon, people had donated enough to exceed the $15,000 goal.