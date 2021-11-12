Memphis boy's viral rap about the ABCs is now a book

'You can be the ABCs' by Sam White and his dad Bobby White, with art by Robert Paul Jr., is available at book stores and online.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Remember the Memphis kid who went viral rapping the ABCs of careers? His rap is now a new book!

You can be the ABCs by Sam White and his dad Bobby White, with art by Robert Paul Jr., is available at book stores and online.

It all started when Sam was 6, when he and his dad Bobby White co-produced a rap highlighting a different career for every letter of the alphabet. When we first spoke with Sam and his dad last year, his dad said the goal of the rap was to expose Sam to diverse career options.

“We’re always telling him he can be whatever he wants to be but this is just an idea to introduce him to something, Sam doesn’t watch a lot of television so it kind of became an exercise, let’s come up with careers and things you can do when you grow up, A-Z,” Bobby White told ABC 24.

Sam told ABC 24 he wanted to be an architect because he likes to build. He said he practiced the rap more than 50 times to memorize it.

“You can be a J, you can be a judge, help people to seek justice," Sam rapped. "You can be a K, Kindergarten teacher, those kids are young and restless. You can be a L, you can be a lawyer because people need to know their rights.”

The video initially posted to Facebook went viral, and the YouTube version currently has more than 3.5 million views. Sam and his dad even went on The Ellen show.

“Whatever part of town, whatever city, nationality, background, color, there is genius in every kid and it’s about being able to tap into it, figure out what that is,” his father said.