Thomas Zacharia, director of ORNL, announces plans to retire at end of 2022 in email to staff

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The director of Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the President of UT-Battelle announced Tuesday that he would be retiring at the end of 2022.

"I knew the day would come to bid farewell to all of you. I knew it would be difficult. When times are tough, you cannot leave. When times are better, you don’t want them to end," said Thomas Zacharia in an email to ORNL staff obtained by 10News.

He worked with the national laboratory for 35 years and spent 5 years leading it. He helped lead ORNL through the COVID-19 pandemic, navigating a complex transition into remote work for many employees. He started serving as director of ORNL on July 1, 2017.

"Today, it feels like the right time," he said in the email to staff. "We are coming out of a generational pandemic. Energy transitions and climate change are among the most compelling challenges of our time. This is our moment, to make a difference, to change the world. Don’t let anything hold you back."

He oversaw the operation of a high-power proton accelerator and a nuclear reactor. According to the national laboratory, ORNL employs more than 5,700 people and has an annual budget of more than $2.4 billion.

Zacharia started at ORNL in 1987 as a postdoctoral researcher. He later created the Materials Modeling and Simulation Group, before being named the director of the Computer Science and Mathematics Division in 1998. He worked his way up to Deputy for Science and Technology, overseeing the laboratory's research and development programs before being named director.

The board of governors with UT-Battelle will soon begin searching for the next director, according to his email.