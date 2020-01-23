Anyone who donates blood at MEDIC Regional Blood Center from Feb. 3 to Feb. 7 will also be helping The Pat Summitt Foundation.

MEDIC will make a $10 donation to The Pat Summitt Foundation for every donor who donates blood. It will help the foundation fund organizations engaged in patient care, caregiver support, and Alzheimer’s disease clinical research.

"Not only was former Lady Vol Coach Pat Summitt a blood donor, she was an advocate for MEDIC Regional Blood Center and the community blood supply," MEDIC said in its release. "On countless occasions she worked to promote MEDIC’s mission and motivated her fans to roll up their sleeves."

The blood center has set a goal of 1,500 donors.

"As a way to say thank you and to recognize Coach Summitt for her accomplishments, MEDIC is asking its blood donors to 'Give for Pat.'"

RELATED: SEC announces 9th annual 'We Back Pat Week'

Donors can give at any of the following locations:

Monday, Feb. 3:

Mac’s Pharmacy – Oak Ridge – 11 a.m. to 6:00 PM

Lowe’s – Greeneville – 11 a.m.– 6 p.m.

Walmart – Jefferson City – 11 a.m.– 6 p.m.

Blount Memorial Hospital – Maryville – Noon to 6 p.m.

MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

MEDIC Farragut Donor Center 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 4:

West Greene High School – Mosheim – 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Lowe’s – Harriman – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart – West AJ Highway – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart – Middlesboro – 12 p.m.to 6 p.m.

MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

MEDIC Farragut Donor Center 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

MEDIC Crossville Donor Center 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.(CDT)

MEDIC Athens Donor Center 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 5:

Roane State Community College – Crossville – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wallace Memorial Baptist Church – Knoxville – Noon to 7 p.m.

Midway IGA – Corryton – 1:30 p.m.– 6 p.m.

Walgreens – Fountain City – 1:30 p.m.– 6 p.m.

Niles Ferry Baptist Church – Greenback – 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center 8 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

MEDIC Farragut Donor Center 6:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

MEDIC Crossville Donor Center 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. (CDT)

MEDIC Athens Donor Center 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 6:

Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center – Knoxville – 7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

First Baptist Church – Dandridge – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Walmart – Morristown – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart – Sevierville – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart – Maryville – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

MEDIC Farragut Donor Center 7:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

MEDIC Crossville Donor Center 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.(CDT)

MEDIC Athens Donor Center 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7:

Pellissippi State Community College – Knoxville – 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Walmart – Newport – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sloan’s – Vonore – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Papa John’s Pizza – Seymour – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walgreens – New Tazewell – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

MEDIC Knoxville Donor Center 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

MEDIC Farragut Donor Center 6:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

MEDIC Crossville Donor Center 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. (CDT)

MEDIC Athens Donor Center 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Each donor will receive a $10 e-card to Walmart, Texas Roadhouse appetizer coupon, Petro’s coupon and a special edition short-sleeved shirt.

MEDIC is asking the community to use the hashtags #GiveForPat and #MEDICBloodCenter on social media when posting pictures of their donation or encouraging others to give. For more information, visit www.medicblood.org. Donors can also make an appointment at one of the four donor centers by calling 865-521-2658.

RELATED: MEDIC in need of O-, O+ and A- blood