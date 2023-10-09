Pedal for Pat: Alzheimer's awareness event returns for 12-day ride

In the event, bikers will be traveling over 1,000 miles: 1 mile per win for Summitt.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pedal for Pat is back again this year to honor the life and legacy of Pat Summitt and Alzheimer's.

They will go through 5 states and all to spread their love of the basketball legend and to fight for Alzheimer's. The event starts in Knoxville Monday morning and will end in Knoxville on Sept. 22.

Organizers say they are thrilled to back Pat and raise awareness.