Professional fishing legend Bill Dance receives honorary doctorate from UT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Professional bass angler and television host Bill Dance has reeled in his newest catch that will go perfect with his famous lucky Power T cap: An honorary doctorate from the University of Tennessee!

Dance is a lifelong UT fan and advocate, and for more than 50 years made his vintage orange and white UT baseball cap a trademark while fishing, competing and filming his tv series.

On Saturday, Bill was presented with the degree during one of the graduation ceremonies in Neyland Stadium.

In its history-- the university has only given 20 honorary degrees.

Dance said it's the second biggest catch of his life -- right after his wife, of course.

"I think in life, it's the things we do. It's a certain turn we make. It's a certain handshake we do. It's a certain thing we say. It's a certain person we meet that can change our whole direction in life," he said.