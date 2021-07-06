Sevier County group celebrates Pride Month with Gatlinburg march and community fundraiser

This weekend, the Sevier LGBTQIA+ and Allies group held a Pride march in Gatlinburg.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — A group is continuing to push for LGBTQ+ inclusivity in Sevier County.

June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month, and several groups across East Tennessee are celebrating by leading the charge for acceptance and equality.

This weekend, the Sevier LGBTQIA+ and Allies group held a Pride march in Gatlinburg, saying it was the first of its kind.

The group's founder said they're celebrating Pride Month, but understand that more needs to be done to make Sevier County more accepting.

"There is a stigma that if you are different, then you are wrong. We kind of do want to spread the message that there's nothing wrong with you just because you don't fit in to what somebody's normal standards are," group founder Winter Starkey said.

We made history tonight with Gatlinburg, Tennessee s first ever pride march. ❤🌈 #HappyPride #MakeGatlinburgGayAgain #Pride #Gatlinburg Posted by Winter Starkey on Sunday, June 6, 2021