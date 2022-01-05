A playground in Sevierville is temporarily closed for improvements

The improvements include new swings, a new slide, a shaded picnic area and artificial carpeted turf, according to officials.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — A park in Sevierville is temporarily closed for improvements to its playground equipment.

The City of Sevierville said the Mt. Ton of Fun inclusive playground at the Sevierville City Park improvements will include new swings and a slide.

There will be artificial carpeted turf added to accommodate inclusive play and safe landing zones for children on the swings and slides, according to a press release.

The city said the park will also have a shaded picnic area built near the playground. The picnic area will be available for use in the spring.

People will be able to reserve the picnic area by paying a minimal fee online once it is open, according to a press release.