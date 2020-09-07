Family, friends and musicians honor life of Charlie Daniels' during funeral services Friday

One of his most iconic hits, "The Devil Went Down to Georgia," was released in 1979. He was also a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Country music legend, Charlie Daniels, died Monday at 83 years old. According to a statement from his publicist, he was at a hospital in Hermitage, Tennessee after suffering a stroke.

State leaders are honoring him by lowering the flags at the Capitol from sunrise to sunset Friday. His funeral services were held on the same day at World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Open visitation was held on Thursday at Sellars Funeral Home, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Daniels leaves behind his wife of nearly 56 years, Hazel Alexander Daniels, son Charles William Daniels, adopted grandchildren Evan Daniel Tubb and Ayala Grace Nowling, grandbuddies Taylor Corlew Jenkins and Bailey Wheeler, as well as The CDB family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carlton and LaRue Daniels.

The service was open to the public and featured honors from the military, as well as an aircraft flyover. The Mt. Juliet Police Department also helped with security and traffic for the events.

Hundreds of people filled the Murfreesboro church for the service. Musicians played songs to honor Daniels during the service. Family and friends also gave speeches celebrating his life.

"Charlie was the first to welcome me to Wilson County," Gretchen Wilson said during the service. "He made me feel at home in Tennessee. He's always been someone I can count on. I've called him on many occasions when I needed help, and he's been like a father to me."

Police escorted Daniels to the church on Friday. They also said local Honor Guards performed a casket watch throughout his visitation before the funeral service.

A patriotic-themed service was also held Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. outside the funeral home featuring Trace Adkins, Tracey Lawrence, Darryl Worley and others.

"There have been many tributes to Charlie Daniels regarding his incredible talent, his iconic talent, his straight-talk approach," Governor Bill Lee said during a press conference on Wednesday. "But for me, I'm most impressed by his legacy of faith."

