The Vanished | See the faces behind the missing people of Tennessee
There are hundreds of people currently missing in Tennessee. No matter how people ended up listed on the database, our intention is for them to be found.
Mapping The Missing
Knox County
Anderson County
Blount County
Sevier County
Jefferson County
Loudon County
Union County
Roane County
Cocke County
Hamblen County
Grainger County
Monroe County
Hancock County
Claiborne County
Campbell County
Scott County
Morgan County
Fentress County
Cumberland County
Greene County
Bell County, KY
Harlan County, KY
Knox County, KY
McCreary County, KY
Whitley County, KY
As of October 28, the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) cataloged 22,289 missing person cases in the U.S. There are 658 people reported missing in Tennessee. That's why 10News decided to highlight those cases in hopes of bringing people home to their loved ones.
10News went through 153 cases from the East Tennessee area. That information was put on NamUs by local law enforcement agencies. It can also be entered by family members of the missing individual; however, all information is cross-checked by law enforcement.
We found the circumstances behind a person's disappearance varied from person to person. Some mysteriously walked off and never returned, some intentionally ran away from home, some are on the run from authorities, and others disappeared under unknown circumstances.
No matter how people ended up listed on the database, our intention is for them to be found.
Mapping The Missing:
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS) was established by the National Institute of Justice and the National Forensic Science Technology Center in 2009. The system is meant to help solve missing and unidentified person cases by using the public's help.
There is another missing person database that is only accessible by law enforcement called the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).
Todd Matthews, the former national director of NamUs, said the goal was to get all the missing people on NCIC to be also listed on NamUs. He said missing person cases often need the public's help to solve. They also need the family's help to confirm and correct details.
"We have to make sure that family members and friends of the missing person can do a quality check," Matthews said. "They can look at the height, the weight, the pictures — the families can actually see the profile and make sure it's an accurate description of that person."
That's why Matthews pushed for legal change at the state level. In 2017, he was successful.
The state passed a law requiring law enforcement agencies to enter people into NamUs who have been missing or unidentified for 30 days or more.
10News compiled a map to show the sprawl of East Tennessee's missing people.
The demographic data of missing people in Tennessee paints a unique picture of the missing population. This information is displayed by NamUs, and reported by local law enforcement agencies across the state. Some important demographic information is listed below.
- Nearly a third of the missing people in Tennessee are under 18 years old.
- Many news outlets, including WBIR, choose not to report some missing person cases involving minors since some of those cases could involve the child facing abuse at home from parents or caretakers and electing to run away. Some could also involve minors who are almost 18 years old. The decisions are made by editorial teams.
- Around 55% of missing people in Tennessee are male, 45% are female.
- Around 60% of missing people in Tennessee are white, 30% are Black, 10% are Hispanic.
Below you will find a county-by-county breakdown of the missing people in East Tennessee as they are reported by NamUs. You can also find hyperlinks to the 'Vanished' stories we have spotlighted on air.
This list will be reviewed and updated on the first Friday of every month based on how it is updated in NamUs. The last time it was updated was October 27. If you want to add or remove a loved one immediately from this ongoing list, please contact 10Listens@wbir.com.
Knox County:
- As of Oct. 27, there are 88 missing people from Knox County. Nearly all of those people are missing from the City of Knoxville. If you have any tips that could lead to the location of any of these individuals, please contact local law enforcement.
- Rebecca Gann - last day of contact is Sept. 14, 2022.
- Sebastian Riddle - last day of contact is Aug. 26, 2022
- Brandon Sheckels - last day of contact is Aug. 22, 2022.
- Kevin Ford - last day of contact is Aug. 20, 2022.
- Marleny Gomez-Lucas - last day of contact is Aug. 10, 2022.
- Laniya Riley - last day of contact is Aug. 9, 2022.
- Yefri Gomez - last day of contact is Aug. 1, 2022.
- Jack Murrell - last day of contact is July 25, 2022.
- Kinsey Davis - last day of contact is July 19, 2022.
- Obed Barahona Caseres - last day of contact is July 15, 2022.
- Kassie Monroe - last day of contact is July 15, 2022.
- Juana Diego - last day of contact is July 8, 2022.
- Mickey Pressley - last day of contact is July 6, 2022.
- Charles Spurgeon - last day of contact is July 5, 2022.
- Heaven Erwin - last day of contact is June 22, 2022.
- Areli Gomez - last day of contact is June 9, 2022.
- Isaiah Johnson - last day of contact is May 23, 2022.
- Tamerra Dawn Cunningham- last day of contact is May 19, 2022.
- Joida Weatherspoon - last seen May 9, 2022.
- Jeremy Stout- last day of contact is May 7, 2022.
- RELATED: 'Investigators fear the worst' | KPD continues search for man who possibly disappeared from Greyhound bus stop
- The 37-year-old was reported missing on May 7. Investigators believe he may have disappeared from the Greyhound bus stop off Cherry Street.
- Hope Johanna McAllister- last day of contact is April 13, 2022
- Daniel James Dewey- last day of contact is March 23, 2022.
- RELATED: Family joins search for missing 72-year-old missing for around two months
- The 72-year-old suffers from Meniere's Disease, a disease that affects people's balance. Other than that, Dewey's family said he is fully alert. The family said his car, keys, wallet, cell phone and glasses were all still at his house. On March 24, security camera footage from a nearby church caught Dewey there in the early morning. His sandals were found by the church.
- Byron Edwards -last day of contact is March 20, 2022.
- RELATED: Knoxville man's mysterious disappearance troubles family members more than a month later
- This 30-year-old was last seen walking on Riverside Drive. KPD said Edwards has various medical conditions.
- Isaac S Cutlip - last day of contact is March 16, 2022.
- Tomas Albritton - last day of contact is March 15, 2022
- David Bradley - last day of contact is Feb. 18, 2022.
- Rebecca Werkheiser - last day of contact is Feb. 17, 2022.
- Christopher Blake Thornton - last day of contact is Jan. 11, 2022.
- Wilson Georany Gomez-Perez - last day of contact is Jan. 9, 2022.
- Megan Murray - last day of contact is Dec. 25, 2021.
- Sophie Squires - last day of contact is Dec. 22, 2021.
- Makinnah Jade Lundy - last day of contact is Dec. 22, 2021.
- Lana Laws - last day of contact is Dec. 6, 2021.
- Josue Chirinos Hernandez - last day of contact is Nov. 24, 2021.
- Joseph A Deleon - last day of contact is Nov. 8, 2021.
- Anthony Dewayne Glenn - last day of contact is Oct. 29, 2021.
- Angeline Irankunda - last day of contact is Oct. 23, 2021.
- Lexie Nichole Seabolt - last day of contact is Sept. 19, 2021.
- Justin Wayne Rhyne - last day of contact is Aug. 16, 2021.
- Cameron Powell - last day of contact is Aug. 3, 2021.
- David Edward Dareing - last day of contact is Aug. 1, 2021.
- RELATED: KPD searching for 53-year-old missing Knoxville man
- KPD said that 53-year-old David Dareing was staying at a sober living facility in early August. He reportedly left the facility on August 1 and was reported missing on September 10. KPD believes that Dareing could be in Knoxville or Virginia.
- Terrell Dion Williamson - last day of contact is Aug. 1, 2021.
- Jeanmarie Niyonkuru -last day of contact is June 27, 2021.
- Michael Cantrell - last day of contact is June 18, 2021.
- Kendra King- last day of contact is May 24, 2021.
- RELATED: KPD looking for 16-year-old girl missing from foster home since May
- The Knoxville Police Department said that they were looking for a missing 16-year-old girl who they said went missing from their foster home on May 24, 2021.
- Kaylie Michelle Key - last day of contact is Jan. 20, 2021.
- Chavela Marie Brandau - last day of contact is Jan. 18, 2021.
- Corey James Watts - last day of contact is Dec. 11, 2020.
- Kimberly Dariela Jimenez - last day of contact is Nov. 17, 2020.
- Ingrid M. Cruz-Mesia- last day of contact is June 12, 2020.
- Angel Audal Roldan - last day of contact is May 25, 2020.
- Cody Shane Wilhite - last day of contact is May 10, 2020.
- Kamal Mohammad Ali-Quasem- last day of contact is Feb. 11, 2020.
- Damaris Martinez-Maldonado - last day of contact is Dec. 19, 2019
- Regina Dawn Robinson - last day of contact is Dec. 16, 2019.
- Sky Shannon Slaton - last day of contact is Dec. 10, 2019.
- Hassan Azaim Osorto-Trochez - last day of contact is Nov. 3, 2019.
- Juliana-Mariela Trochez Martinez - last day of contact is Nov. 3, 2019.
- Isabella Diego-Juan - last day of contact is Aug. 6, 2019.
- Brenda P Lazar-Lopez - last day of contact is April 13, 2019.
- Heather Stinnett - last day of contact is April 5, 2019.
- Francisco Heba Miquel - last day of contact is Oct. 22, 2018.
- Jose Ringo Ramos - last day of contact is Oct. 17, 2018.
- Alonzo Alexis Maroquin - last day of contact is April 12, 2018.
- John Michael Womack - last day of contact is March 20, 2018.
- Elyza Madison Cates - last day of contact is March 9, 2018.
- William Dale Inklebarger - last day of contact is Dec. 27, 2017.
- Bonnie Lou Drane - last day of contact is Dec. 27, 2017.
- Brenda Kay Carroll - last day of contact is Dec. 27, 2017.
- Douglas Brown - last day of contact is Sept. 22, 2017.
- Odin D Caceres-Meza - last day of contact is Sept. 17, 2017.
- Kevis Andys Caseres-Alvarez - last day of contact is Sept. 17, 2017.
- Manuel Ixcotoyac - last day of contact is July 6, 2017.
- Laura Louis Schmeichel - last day of contact is Feb. 1, 2016.
- Delores Pasqual Martin - last day of contact is Oct. 23, 2015.
- Rebecca Lynn Fernandez - last day of contact is March 6, 2015.
- Jimmy Lynn Mayton - last day of contact is Nov. 12, 2014.
- Sharon Kay Leinart - last day of contact is Jan. 23, 2013.
- Alvero Diaz Juarez - last day of contact is Dec. 1, 2007.
- Christina Kelly Stoddard - last day of contact is Oct. 26, 2007.
- Serafin Martinez - last day of contact is Aug. 1, 2007.
- Maria Luisa Ramirez Parez - last day of contact is June 22, 2007.
- Regina Diane Davis - last day of contact is April 20, 2002.
- Regina Diane Lett Burchfield Johnson - last day of contact is April 1, 2002.
- Patricia Jane Dixon - last day of contact is July 29, 1999.
- Wesley Andrew Fischer - last day of contact is June 19, 1988.
- Sharon Virginia Martin - last day of contact is Dec. 31, 1986.
- Joe David Humphrey - last day of contact is April 15, 1983.
Anderson County:
- As of Oct. 27, there are four missing people from Anderson County.
- Christopher Murray - last day of contact is Feb. 20, 2022.
- Garry Cecil Parris - last day of contact is May 6, 2017.
- Maria Alejandra Contreras Lopez - last day of contact is Sep. 29, 2016.
- Charles Lee Toliver- last day of contact is Feb. 4, 2000.
Blount County:
- As of Oct. 27, there are 10 missing people from Blount County.
- Michael Wayne Causey - last day of contact is June 21, 2022.
- Aunna Marie Welborn - last day of contact is March 21, 2021.
- Michael Heath Stephens - last day of contact is September 20, 2018.
- Blanca Estela Escalante-Reyes - last day of contact is July 14, 2017.
- Brayan Jesus Hernandez - last day of contact is January 12, 2016.
- Michael Edwin Hearon- last day of contact is August 23, 2008.
- David Byron Brown - last day of contact is February 12, 2004.
- Robert Anthony Williams - last day of contact is August 20, 2002.
- Patricia J. Dixon (not on NamUs, reported by authorities)- last day of contact is October 27, 1999.
- Dennis Lloyd Martin- last day of contact is June 14, 1969.
Sevier County:
- As of Oct. 27, there are six missing people from Sevier County.
- Dylan Kenneth Lafollette - last day of contact is September 7, 2021.
- Mason Meade (not on NamUs) - last day of contact is August 8, 2019.
- Theresa M Mcmullin - last day of contact is September 12, 2010.
- Thelma Pauline Melton - last day of contact is September 25, 1981.
- William Bradford Bishop - last day of contact is March 2, 1976.
- Anna Francis Leatherwood - last day of contact is May 20, 1966.
Jefferson County:
- As of Oct. 27, there are two missing people from Jefferson County.
- Danny Ray Curry - last day of contact is August 12, 2010.
- David Clayton Warner- last day of contact is March 2, 1983.
Loudon County:
- As of Oct. 27, there are two missing people from Loudon County.
- Maria Arianna Lara Gallardo - last day of contact is January 1, 2017.
- Adrianna Mejia Gonzalez - last day of contact is October 17, 2016.
Union County:
- As of Oct. 27, there is one missing person from Union County.
- Shannon DeWayne Russell - last day of contact is April 18, 2022.
Roane County:
- As of Oct. 27, there are four missing people from Roane County.
- Floyd Eugene McKinney (not on NamUs)- last day of contact is February 11, 2022.
- Jessica Brooke Groover - last day of contact is August 31, 2019.
- Cheryl Payne - last day of contact is December 27, 2003.
- Karen Beard - last day of contact is January 15, 1991.
Cocke County:
- As of Oct. 27, there are two missing people from Cocke County.
- Dorothy Lucille Murrell - last day of contact is May 24, 1984.
- Nathan Chad Adams (not on NamUs) - last day of contact is August 29, 2020.
Hamblen County:
- As of Oct. 27, there is one missing person from Hamblen County.
- Leroy James Chamberlin- last day of contact is March 1, 2019.
Grainger County:
- As of Oct. 27, there is one missing person from Grainger County.
- Glenda K Fields - last day of contact is June 6, 1993.
Monroe County:
- As of Oct. 27, there are three missing people from Monroe County.
- Luke Michael Butler - last day of contact is September 16, 2019.
- Sara Proffer - last day of contact is May 3, 2019.
- Michael Steven Witt - last day of contact is February 15, 2009.
Hancock County:
- As of Oct. 27, no missing people are listed on NamUs from Hancock County.
Claiborne County:
- As of Oct. 27, there are three missing people from Claiborne County.
- Joseph John Williams - last day of contact is April 25, 2017.
- Tommy Gene Hatfield - last day of contact is September 18, 1987.
- Lillard Young - last day of contact is August 1, 1985.
Campbell County:
- As of Oct. 27, there are four missing people from Campbell County.
- Roman Keith Wright - last day of contact is July 28, 2017.
- Rhonda Marcella Daugherty - last day of contact is December 2, 2014.
- Nadine T Eggers - last day of contact is November 11, 2009.
- David J. Byrge - last day of contact is June 15, 2001.
Scott County:
- As of Oct. 27, there are six missing people from Scott County.
- Justin Wayne Lowe - last day of contact is May 5, 2022.
- The 41-year-old was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, brown shorts, tennis shoes and carrying a camouflage backpack. Widows Lane is located off Annadell Road, outside of Huntsville.
- RELATED: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office searching for man missing for almost two weeks
- Curtis Lee Lowe - last day of contact is February 6, 2022.
- He was last seen leaving his home in the Smokey Creek Community on Feb. 6, 2022. He was driving a 2013 silver Toyota Corolla with a silver spoiler, Scott County Sheriff's Office said.
- RELATED: Scott County Sheriff's Office asking for public's help in locating missing man
- Phillip Ross Bowling- last day of contact is July 5, 2021.
- Phillip Bowling fled from a halfway house, violated an order of protection, threatened to kill his wife, and then, managed to dodge deputies. TBI said they have conducted several searches and have an agent on the case. Bowling is on Tennessee's Most Wanted List.
- RELATED: 'He would have killed me' | One of the most wanted men in Tennessee is still missing
- Scott Victor Silcox - last day of contact is August 1, 2014.
- Dowell Phillips - last day of contact is December 5, 2012.
- Christina Renee Bussell - last day of contact is September 30, 2011.
Morgan County:
- As of Oct. 27, there are five missing people from Morgan County.
- Jason Byrge - last day of contact is May 19, 2021.
- Roy Lee Welch - last day of contact is September 4, 2015.
- Samuel Briscoe Justice - last day of contact is January 9, 2005.
- Freddie Lee Jones - last day of contact is November 29, 1993.
- James Lynn McGlothin - last day of contact is October 30, 1989.
Fentress County:
- As of Oct. 27, there are two missing people from Fentress County.
- Colby James Anderson - last day of contact is July 27, 2021.
- Ricky L Davidson - last day of contact is July 14, 1989.
Cumberland County:
- As of Oct. 27, there are six missing people from Cumberland County.
- Cody Ramsey - last day of contact is Aug. 3, 2022.
- Parker Collin Morris - last day of contact is October 18, 2018.
- Ogdin Oliver Gomez Castillo - last day of contact is April 13, 2016.
- Thomas Eddie Breeden - last day of contact is December 1, 2004.
- Hilda Fay McCormick - last day of contact is June 3, 1991.
- Gladys Ida Cromer - last day of contact is May 17, 1990.
Greene County:
- As of Oct. 27, there are seven missing people from Greene County.
- Damien Dewayn Mullins - last day of contact is July 24, 2022.
- Armando Mirelez - last day of contact is April 13, 2022.
- Homer Marshall Ricker - last day of contact is December 19, 2018.
- Matthew James Smith - last day of contact is November 8, 2018.
- Alfayus Dukes - last day of contact is March 2, 2018.
- Jackie Ray Setser - last day of contact is November 24, 2016.
- Kimberly Michelle Macintosh - last day of contact is November 26, 2004.
Bell County, KY:
- As of Oct. 27, there are two missing people from Bell County, KY.
- Jessica Lee Caldwell - last day of contact is June 15, 2018.
- Travis Jeremy Wilson - last day of contact is May 25, 2007.
Harlan County, KY:
- As of Oct. 27, there are seven missing people from Harlan County, KY.
- Michael Lamb - last day of contact is March 25, 2022.
- Ruby Estep - last day of contact is August 1, 2012.
- Robert Allen Hoskins - last day of contact is July 1, 2011.
- Roland Wayne Lucas - last day of contact is July 23, 1994.
- Clyde Branum - last day of contact is March 12, 1988.
- Harry Miller Maupin - last day of contact is June 18, 1985.
- Georgia Darlene Nolan - last day of contact is November 25, 1976.
Knox County, KY:
- As of Oct. 27, there are two missing people from Knox County, KY.
- Kenneth Albert Saunders - last day of contact is Aug. 5, 2015.
- Cecil O Baker - last day of contact is May 1, 2011.
McCreary County, KY:
- As of Oct. 27, there are two missing people from McCreary County, KY.
- Darlene Chitwood - last day of contact is June 18, 2022.
- William Cross- last day of contact is May 19, 2018.
Whitley County, KY:
- As of Oct. 27, there are nine missing people from Whitley County, KY.
- Laura Ann Anderson - last day of contact is February 11, 2018.
- Robert Daniel Ward - last day of contact is January 12, 2018.
- Alexandra R Castle - last day of contact is October 10, 2016.
- Ricky Douglas Melton - last day of contact is July 26, 2013.
- Roger Burton Sasko - last day of contact is November 1, 2003.
- Danny Lee Harrison - last day of contact is November 18, 2000.
- Donald Howell Collins - last day of contact is April 1, 1992.
- Martha Sue Shelton - last day of contact is May 28, 1971.
- Claude Taylor Shelton - last day of contact is May 28, 1971.