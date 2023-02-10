Vols player helps underserved communities as he begins the path to recovery

Bru McCoy broke his ankle during the game against South Carolina over the weekend.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bru McCoy, a player for Tennessee football, is a larger-than-life player who delivers thrilling moments on the field. His injury turned things upside down. The wide receiver broke his ankle during the second quarter of Saturday night's game against South Carolina.

Now, he's out for the rest of the season and recovering after surgery.

"It's a tough situation," said Horace McCoy, Bru's father. "I know Bru. He is an extremely driven individual. He's going to recover from this and pick up like it never happened."

Off the field, Bru often focuses on how to save lives. Bru wanted to be able to combine his NIL deal, his father said, with being able to give back to the community. He created Huddle for Hearts.

Julie Walker, executive director for the Peyton Walker Foundation, said Damar Hamlin's incident years ago was what sparked Bru's interest in helping athletes.

"Once Damar Hamlin, he saw that happened to an NFL world-class caliber athlete and thought, 'Wow, if that can happen to someone like that, that could happen anywhere to any of us on the football field,'" Walker said. "We worked together, educated him about sudden cardiac arrest, and he really took it upon himself to make it his mission."

Walker started the Peyton Foundation after her 19-year-old daughter died because of cardiac arrest. The foundation was named after her. Bru has been helping underserved communities in several ways.

"Bru launched Huddle for Hearts. He held a fundraiser at Barstool Sports and Nashville, raised enough money to buy AEDs, and donated those to new sports this summer," Walker said.

An AED is a machine that can restart a heart when it stops. Bru donated an AED to New Breed Youth Sports this past summer, an organization that helps child athletes who cannot afford to play sports.

"We're able to give the best care immediately, and not have to wait for an ambulance or emergency personnel to get there," said LaTonya Henry, president of NewBreed Youth Sports. "He's one of the nicest guys I've ever met. He's so down to earth. And he truly cares about the communities he's in. He really cares about the children. And more importantly, he cares about the health of athletes."

This season, he planned to donate an AED every time he scored a touchdown. There were a few companies collaborating with him to make it possible.

"Our primary concern is his care, and recovery, and making sure that he really is okay," Walker said. "If we can continue to raise funds get more AEDs out there to undeserved and high-need youth sports organizations and get these fields, then these kiddos are protected."

Bru has one more surgery scheduled for Tuesday, his dad said — but it's only a formality. His team is working now with the university on how they will continue Bru's mission.

Horace, Bru's father, expressed gratitude toward first responders and everyone who helped after Bru's injury.