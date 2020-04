WBIR's very own Jim Holliday passed away this week at the age of 89.

Holliday was the right-hand man for Cas Walker and was with the Cas Walker Show for many famous moments, like Dolly Parton's first TV performance.

Holliday was also the sports director at Channel 10 covering UT coaches like Ray Mears and Doug Dickey.

Born in West Virginia, Holliday was a veteran.

On behalf of the WBIR family, our condolences to Holliday and his loved ones.