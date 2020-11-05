In a powerful Facebook post, Knoxville father and Oak Ridge native Kenneth Herring reacted to the controversial Ahmaud Arbery last week.

"This morning, I put my life on the line. I went for a jog," he began.

"Because I know one day, [my son's] innocence will be gone," he continued. "I'll have to tell him the names people will call him. How some people will treat him. And how, if he doesn't do everything precisely correct in a split moment, it could cost him his life. I wiped my tears on his pajamas, gave him a kiss and got in the shower to get ready for work."

"Actually, it was my son that brought me to write it" Herring told WBIR. "I looked at him and I thought I want to do something to make people think for his sake. I want to live a legacy for him for his sake that he can be proud of me and he can be proud of helping other people."

Herring, who works with an IT firm, volunteers with a number of Knoxville area organizations, including Big Brothers Big Sisters, Junior Achievement of East Tennessee, Girls Inc. and the American Cancer Society.

"One of the things that I’ve always tried to be careful of is to not be a spokesperson for black America," he said. "I can speak from my experiences and I think that what I’ve felt is what a lot of people have felt and a lot of people have talked about it long before this happened."

"The world is not always what you think it is and even though you might have an opinion about something and until you talk to people who have had certain experiences and lived them, it’s really difficult to pass judgment," he said in an interview.