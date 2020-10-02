KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Everyone is dealing with something. While we live in a society that encourages people to speak up and share their stories, it is easy to feel like you are the only one experiencing certain hardships or challenges.

Sometimes the subject of a struggle seems too uncomfortable to discuss with others, even those closest to us.

We wanted to help change this dynamic by providing a space where people can tell their stories about aspects of life that are taboo or unrecognized.

These stories are not meant to offend, trigger bad memories or start arguments.

They are meant to connect people through similar life experiences and create a space where they can feel comfortable sharing their own journeys.

Starting on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 11 p.m., watch your friends, co-workers and neighbors share parts of their lives and remind you that you are not alone.

If you have a story you would like to share, please feel free to reach out to us at newstips@wbir.com

Amanda Lovingood had an abortion when she was 29 years old. She wants you to know you are not alone because one in four women has terminated a pregnancy so everyone knows someone who has had an abortion.

Emily Palatinus is a working mom with three children. She wants you to know it is possible to balance being a full-time mom with a full-time job.

Reagan Dodson was 16 years old when she was placed into foster care after calling the police on her parents to escape a bad situation. She wants you to know that growing up without traditional parents is not something to be ashamed of and you can still have a great life.

Zathrus Beeler came out as gay in high school but was told it was wrong. He wants you to know it is OK to be who you are and accept yourself.

Jared Daugherty and his wife are struggling with infertility. He wants you to know it does not have to be an uncomfortable subject and there are options to help you have kids of your own.

