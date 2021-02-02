Pest Problem: Woman claims Davidson County apartment is riddled with roaches

A woman in Nashville said that she picks up around 30 roaches per day, and said they're still coming.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Davidson County woman contacted News 4, a sister station in Nashville, after she said tried to get her apartment to do something about the roaches.

"They come out of the electrical outlets. From the ceiling," Christy Carroll said. "They fall down in between the walls at night."

When Carroll moved into her Davidson County apartment around six months ago, she thought she'd be alone.

"After working 18 hours days and being on the waiting list for more than a year, I was excited to be able to get an apartment and have a roof over my head again," Carroll said.

Instead, she said she's gotten some unwanted roommates. She said that she usually picks up around 30 roaches out of her carpet every day and that she notified her apartment complex about the issue.

However, she said the pests will not go away.

"It's kind of a bafflement of, 'What I do next?" Carroll said.

So she contacted News4, and the news station reached out to the apartment. The property's attorney told us that they made weekly trips to the apartment since June and that the elimination of roaches can be difficult since they can breed fast and can develop a "cross-resistance" to multiple types of pesticides.

Zac Oswald with Legal Aid said anyone in a situation similar to Carroll's should report the issue and always have it in writing.

"So they can prove, 'This is what I told you, here it is two weeks later and still nothing has been fixed,'" Oswald said.

And if you're still having issues, Oswald says you can try taking the landlord or property owners to court but warns it could be costly. That's why documentation is key to getting any assistance.

Carroll said she was excited to have her own place finally. Now, she just doesn't know what she's going to do.