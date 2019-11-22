MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — When Misty Kirk got the call Wednesday night, she knew she had to do something.

"My first thought was 'poor babies' and my second thought was 'I'm here to do what I'm here to do and that's take care of them,'" the director of the Morristown Hamblen Humane Society said.

One look at the 23 dogs rescued from nearby Hancock county and you can tell they're in bad shape.

Provided

The Hancock County's Sheriff's Office said details are still under investigation.

Vets said it was an "overwhelmed caretaker."

"The dogs are in tough condition," Dr. Becky DeBolt with the University of Tennessee Veterinary College said. "This is definitely one of the harder situations that shelters are faced with."

Debolt said it's all treatable. The dogs mostly have skin issues, scabies, mites and mange.

RELATED: After every puppy in her litter died, dog 'adopts' orphan puppies

RELATED: 'Thank you for all the joy you brought:' Tim Tebow posts emotional video tribute to best pal, Bronco

RELATED: Red wolf experiment left lasting legacy in Smokies

"A couple of the older ones have multiples problems and so they may be harder ones to get back to good health and adoptability," she said.

She said vets are still assessing whether some might need to be euthanized. It depends, in part, on the resources available to help.

The Humane Society here is just the first stop.

Now, Kirk is working to find other nearby shelters that can share the burden of care. For her team, the past couple days haven't been easy.

"You put your best heart forward you're doing a stewardship of what God's created in these animals and they deserve a love and care whether they don't have any hair on them or whether they're fully fluffy," she said.

Kirk said the shelter needs donations of money, towels and dog food. More information on how to donate can be found here.