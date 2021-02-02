YWAC helps pet families thanks to $60,000 grant

The shelter has helped 71 animals and can serve an additional 65 through the Animal Haven program.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After receiving a $60,000 grant from PetSmart Charities, Young-Williams Animal Center (YWAC) will continue to assist families and help keep beloved pets out of Knoxville's animal shelters.

The Animal Haven program gives pet families who are experiencing a life crisis and have no alternative pet caretakers access to boarding services. YWAC said the program targets people who are going through home loss, domestic abuse, or hospitalization.

So far through the program, the shelter has helped 71 animals. The additional grant allows YWAC to serve 65 more families.