YWAC helps pet families thanks to $60,000 grant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After receiving a $60,000 grant from PetSmart Charities, Young-Williams Animal Center (YWAC) will continue to assist families and help keep beloved pets out of Knoxville's animal shelters.
The Animal Haven program gives pet families who are experiencing a life crisis and have no alternative pet caretakers access to boarding services. YWAC said the program targets people who are going through home loss, domestic abuse, or hospitalization.
So far through the program, the shelter has helped 71 animals. The additional grant allows YWAC to serve 65 more families.
“A family in crisis needs every member to experience the comfort of togetherness,” said Kelly Balthazor, Senior Community Grants Manager at PetSmart Charities. When tragedy strikes, pets bring comfort to their people. And pet parents need to be able to continue to feed and care for them, too. Supporting the important work our friends are doing at the Young-Williams Animal Center ensures more families can do the hard work of healing – together."