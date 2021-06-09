Chewy to offer free video vet consultations as part of its telehealth service, 'Connect with a Vet'

DANIA BEACH, Fla — Chewy, a popular pet supplies website, has announced a series of enhancements to its exclusive telehealth service, Connect with a Vet.
These features include the ability to have a video consultation with a vet, preschedule a virtual vet visit and offer extended hours of operation.
Available in 47 states, Chewy launched its telehealth service in October 2020 for its Autoship subscribers in an attempt to make pet health more accessible and affordable.
Chewy's team of licensed contracted vets also enjoy the added benefits of these upgrades to the telehealth program.
"Our doctors get to observe the pet in real-time, in the comfort of their own homes. Being able to observe the pet rather than just read or hear a description allows for a more authentic connection while answering our pet parents’ questions or preparing them for a more efficient in-person vet visit if needed,” said Dr. Katy Nelson, Senior Veterinary Relations Manager at Chewy, in the press release.