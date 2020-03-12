Consider bringing older pets like Chance home for the holidays

To make sure all of their animals can go to loving families, some shelters are lowering, or even waiving, adoption fees.

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Around the holiday season, many families start thinking about adding four-legged friends to the household, especially when puppies and kittens start showing up on letters to Santa.

With all of the buzz around these adorable pets, it can be hard for older animals to find a forever home for the holidays.

To make sure all of their animals can go to loving families, some shelters are lowering, or even waiving, adoption fees.

One of those shelters is Noah's Arc Animal Rescue, a nonprofit, no-kill animal rescue organization in Morristown.

They are featuring animals for their Home for the Holidays special and waiving adoption fees for the spotlighted animals. Many of them have been with the shelter for a long time for one reason or another.

Chance, a pit bull mix, is one of the featured pets. He is 11 years old and has been at the rescue for several years.

He came from a severe neglect situation that led to prosecution with scars from an embedded collar that had to be surgically removed.

The rescue said it is trying to find him "a forever home for his golden years." It described Chance as a happy boy known for his wiggly butt who loves attention.