Welcome home, Angel | Dog reunites with family after going missing for nearly a year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Angel is finally going home!

On Wednesday, Young-Williams Animal Center introduced a dog that volunteers called Opal on Facebook.

As it turns out, Opal's real name was Angel, and she had a family who had been searching for her for nearly a year.

Angel's owners found out about YWAC's post and recognized her.

YWAC said they came to the shelter where staff brought her outside to see them.

Angel had been "fairly timid at the shelter," but when her owner called her name a couple of times, "she jumped up, shouting little barks of joy," according to the shelter.

Now, that's a doggone great family reunion!