KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you don't have a furry friend to attend Knoxville's Mardi Growl event this Saturday, Young-Williams wants to make you an offer.

Starting on Friday March 1, all adoptable animals will be available at the center for a donation amount of your choice. Puppies are excluded, but that means you can pick your new friend up and bond them at Mardi Growl!

The Mardi Growl parade begins tomorrow, Saturday, March 2 at 11 a.m. in the Old City.

