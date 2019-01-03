KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you don't have a furry friend to attend Knoxville's Mardi Growl event this Saturday, Young-Williams wants to make you an offer. 

Starting on Friday March 1, all adoptable animals will be available at the center for a donation amount of your choice. Puppies are excluded, but that means you can pick your new friend up and bond them at Mardi Growl! 

The Mardi Growl parade begins tomorrow, Saturday, March 2 at 11 a.m. in the Old City. 

RELATED: Mardi Growl 2019: Pups on Parade this weekend

2018 Mardi Growl
Courtesy of Katie Marshall
Courtesy Alisa Subhakul
It was her 1st Birthday!
