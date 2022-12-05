Young-Williams wants to help you find a new furry friend with its Empty the Shelters holiday event

Young-Williams is partnering with Bissell in hopes of emptying the shelters ahead of the holidays. Adoption fees for adult pets are capped at $25 through Dec. 11.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Young-Williams Animal Center is adopting out adult animals at a reduced cost ahead of Christmas.

The Empty the Shelters event is being co-sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation.

"Adoption saves two lives, the adopted pet and the one who takes their place in the shelter," the foundation said.

The foundation has been helping Young-Williams sponsor the event since 2016 and has helped more than 126,000 pets find loving forever homes across the U.S. and Canada.

The event runs from Dec. 5 to 11. All adult cats and dogs that are six months or older will be eligible for a $25 adoption fee plus a $5 city license in Knoxville, according to YWAC. Pets in foster care for six or more months are also eligible for this event.

Puppies and kittens are NOT included in the event. Only adult dogs and cats are eligible for the reduced adoption fees. Adoption fees for kittens are $100 and $250 for puppies.

People who adopt kittens are eligible to get a second one free. Cats older than three years are always free.

All animals adopted from Young-Williams will be spayed or neutered and microchipped being going home with their new owner. You must have a valid driver's license or ID to adopt and must sign an adoption survey in person.

All adoptions also come with a veterinary exam and standard vaccinations.

The main shelter at 3201 Division Street and YWAC's Animal Village at 6400 Kingston Pike are open daily from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. and are closed for 1 hour from 1 to 2 p.m. for animal quiet time. Pet adoption is available at both facilities; owners looking for lost pets should visit the Division Street location only.

You can find out how to adopt here.

#EmptyTheShelters is happening this week! It's Darby! I'm still searching for my furever home. Can you help me find my... Posted by Young Williams Animal Center on Monday, December 5, 2022