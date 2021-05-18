RAM, YWAC teaming up for free pet clinic on June 3

RAM said the clinic is for pets in the 37918 zip code, that's the Fountain City and Halls areas.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Remote Area Medical (RAM) and Young Williams Animal Center (YWAC) will host a free drive-thru pet clinic on June 3.

Pre-registration is required for the free drive-thru pet vaccination and microchip clinic.

Arrival times are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis. No ID is required, organizers said.

RAM said that location and arrival times will be provided at the time of registration.

You can call at 865-500-8599 to register.