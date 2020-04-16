KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley is opening a drive-thru pet food pantry in response to the increased demand for pet food and other pet supplies due to the financial impact of COVID-19.

Starting on Friday, April 17, Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley said it will convert their regular pet food pantry to drive-thru service to safely distribute dog and cat food.

Until further notice, the drive-thru pet food pantry will operate every Tuesday and Friday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 6717 Kingston Pike on Bearden Hill in Knoxville.

Drive-Thru Pet Food Pantry Thanks to your continued support, our free Drive-Thru Pet Food Pantry will begin this Friday, April 17 from 11 AM - 1 PM. Listen to our friend Randy Boyd for more details and follow the link to donate: https://bit.ly/2Vvc6E9 Posted by Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley on Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Social distancing and protective measures will be in place.

“We continue to hear from pet owners in crisis due to job loss, illness and other issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Constance Paras, executive director of Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley. “The safety of our employees, pet owners and donors who drive-thru is our top priority. We follow very strict protocols in our day-to-day operations and all staff will be wearing personal protective equipment.”

The public is also invited to drive-thru and drop off pet food and cat litter donations Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monetary donations make operations like the drive-thru pet pantry possible and can be made online or mailed to:

Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley

6717 Kingston Pike

Knoxville, TN 37919

“We are in dire need of cat food and cat litter,” noted Paras. “When you are placing your order for pet food delivery or curbside pick-up, please consider adding a bag for a pet in need. We’re committed to keeping pets and their owners together during this crisis and we need help from the public fulfill this mission.”

