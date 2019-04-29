LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A story about a lost service dog has a happy ending thanks to the power of social media and 11Alive's K9kait.

On Sunday, Lawrenceville Police made a Facebook post about a veteran who contacted them saying he needed help finding his dog named Storm. Storm went missing near Grayson Highway and Sugarloaf Parkway.

When K9kait heard about the missing pup, the message was shared on social media so that others could get involved with the search. K9kait is an 11Alive Digital series with our journalist Kaitlyn Ross. She connects pet lovers to interesting and uplifting stories about animals, often times helping others - just like Storm and her owner.

The veteran is from Florida and they were passing through Georgia when the dog went missing. They don't know the area well, but that didn't matter because of the strangers who decided to be the eyes and ears for them.

The call to action on social media worked.

"Sometimes social media is really amazing ❤️ A veteran suffering from PTSD lost his service dog while passing through Georgia and I passed along his urgent plea for help," says the K9kait Facebook post. "Hundreds of you immediately responded, sharing the post and helping to look. Just hours later someone who saw the post spotted the dog, Storm, and his owner is on the way to go get him now! Thank you all from the bottom of my heart! I hope to post reunion pictures soon!!!"

Now the veteran and his service dog have been reunited.

"Thank you to everyone who reposted, especially @k9kait, who's post led to Storm being reunited with his owner," Lawrenceville Police posted on Facebook.

