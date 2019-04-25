KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If your pets have not been vaccinated against rabies, mark your calendars to take them to one of these low-cost clinics sponsored by the The Knox County Health Department (KCHD) and the Knoxville Veterinary Medical Association.

The clinics will be held on two consecutive Saturdays, May 4 and May 11, from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Vaccinations at the May clinics are $10 per animal.

Locations:

Bearden Middle School

Carter High School

Gibbs High School

Farragut High School

Halls High School

Knox County Health Department, 140 Dameron Ave.

Powell High School

South-Doyle High School (Young Campus)

“Though rabies is rare among humans and domesticated animals in the U.S., it’s still a deadly virus,” said KCHD Environmental Health Director Ronnie Nease. “We encourage everyone to take the time to protect their family by vaccinating pets against rabies.”

All pets must be restrained at the clinics. Dogs should be on a leash, and cats should be in carriers or pillowcases (a pillowcase is preferred because the vaccine can be administered through the cloth). Those with aggressive or uncontrollable pets are advised to leave the animal in the car and ask for assistance at registration. You can get more info here.

All dogs and cats that are three months are older must be vaccinated against rabies, according to state and local law.

Rabies is a virus that attacks the brain and spinal column. If untreated, death can occur within days of the onset of symptoms. The best way to prevent rabies is to vaccinate pets and avoid contact with stray or wild animals. It’s also important to vaccinate indoor pets as they can accidentally encounter wild animals, such as bats or raccoons.