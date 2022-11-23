What's new at the 2022 National Dog Show on NBC this Thanksgiving

The 21st Annual National Dog Show Presented by Purina starts at noon Thanksgiving Day on WKYC.

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The 21st annual National Dog Show Presented by Purina has become a holiday tradition on NBC and WKYC. It airs at noon immediately following the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

So what's new in 2022?

Three breeds will be making their first National Dog Show appearance. Added to the American Kennel Club breed registry: Bracco Italiano, known for their calm demeanor, are joining the Sporting Group.

The Mudi will join the Herding Group. They are known for their loyalty, love for sports and excellent herding skills on the farm.

The Russian Toy is the last of the new additions. The dog is joining the Toy Group. Host John O'Hurley described the breed "as looking like a Chihuahua with Pomeranian ears."

Also new this year, for the first time since 2019, a filled arena. Crowds are back at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center. Last year, a much smaller crowd was permitted, and the year before the hosts worked remotely.

Last year, a Chardon resident, and the Pyrenean Shepherd she co-owns, won big. "Sasha," who was seven-and-a-half at the time, won the blue ribbon in the Herding Group category. She then went on to win reserve best in show, finishing just behind "Claire" a Scottish Deerhound.

