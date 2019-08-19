OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Sploosh!

Cuteness descended on an East Tennessee pool.

The Oak Ridge Recreation and Parks Department hosted their 4th Annual Puppy Pool Party.

It's their "last hurrah" as the big municipal pool gets ready to close for the season letting families bring the young doggos along to have fun and cool off.

"Everybody seems to have a great time, even the lifeguards who are just sitting up on stands enjoy it. You get to watch all the dogs, you get to pet all the puppies. It's incredible," Mark Lenoir said.

There were a few rules to make sure everyone had a great time.

All puppies had to be at least six months old, non-aggressive and on leashes.

Entrance fees were $3 and owners were encouraged to bring a donation of dog food. Those supplies will support the Oak Ridge Animal Shelter.