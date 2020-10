The animal was last seen in the 300 block of West Main Street.

MONROE, Wash. — Keep your eyes open for a baby kangaroo on the loose in Monroe.

The Monroe Police Department said the 8-month-old kangaroo jumped out of the owner's van Tuesday morning. The animal was last seen in the 300 block of West Main Street.

One of the owners said in a lost pet Facebook group that a friend had let the “baby kangaroo out to potty and lost him.” The owner said the animal needs milk.

Anyone who sees the kangaroo is asked to call police at 360-794-6300 or 911.